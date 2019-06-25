William C. Vincent

William Craig Vincent, 70, of Towamensing Township, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in the Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Hometown.

He worked in the construction field and later was employed in restaurant management.

Born in Plainfield, NJ, he was a son of the late William W. and Patricia A. (Polys) Vincent.

He earned a bachelor of science degree from Seton Hall University, South Orange, NJ.

Vincent was of the Catholic faith.

He loved his dogs and enjoyed being in the out of doors.

Surviving are a brother, Mark S. and his wife, Marie, of Freehold, NJ; a sister Pamela, wife of Robin Consavage of Stoneville, NC; two nieces and two nephews.

Service: Celebration of Life memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, June 28, Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton, with the Rev. Christopher M. Zelonis officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date. Call noon to 3 p.m. Friday. Contributions in his name may be made to the St. Luke's Hospice, 777 Blakeslee Blvd. Drive E., Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.