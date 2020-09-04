1/
William C. Wermuth III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William C.
Wermuth III
William C. Wermuth III, 70, of Towamensing Township, Kunkletown, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in his home.
He was a pipefitter for Pipefitters Local 274 in Bayonne, N.J., for over 30 years.
Born in Hackensack, N.J., on June 6, 1950, he was a son of the late William C. and Jennie Dee (Joyner) Wermuth.
Surviving are two sons, Jason (Yogi) and Matthew, both of Kunkletown; and his former wife, Ann Marie (Ferguson) Wermuth.
Service: Private interment at convenience of the family. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements by Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 209, Gilbert. www.gowerfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
1426 Route 209
Gilbert, PA 18331
(610) 681-4848
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved