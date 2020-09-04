William C.
Wermuth III
William C. Wermuth III, 70, of Towamensing Township, Kunkletown, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in his home.
He was a pipefitter for Pipefitters Local 274 in Bayonne, N.J., for over 30 years.
Born in Hackensack, N.J., on June 6, 1950, he was a son of the late William C. and Jennie Dee (Joyner) Wermuth.
Surviving are two sons, Jason (Yogi) and Matthew, both of Kunkletown; and his former wife, Ann Marie (Ferguson) Wermuth.
Service: Private interment at convenience of the family. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements by Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 209, Gilbert. www.gowerfuneralhome.com
