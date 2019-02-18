William D. Derr

William D. "Beersie" Derr, 92, of Fourth Street, Coaldale, died on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 in Coaldale. He was the husband of the late Ann Louise (Edwards) Derr, who died in 2009.

Born in Tamaqua on Nov. 26, 1926, William was a son of the late William and Clara (Price) Derr.

He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

William worked as a hoisting engineer at several of the local collieries, in particular the #8. He then worked at Remaly Manufacturing Company in Tamaqua and also delivered oil for Radocha's for 20 years.

William was a member of First Congregational Church, Coaldale where he was a Steward for many years.

Beersie was the oldest member of the West Penn Rod and Gun Club; a life member of the American Hose Company, Tamaqua; a member of the Coaldale American Legion; and also a member of the Coaldale Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He is survived by: a daughter, Debbie Daderko and her husband, Dean, of Coaldale; grandson, Dean Daderko of Houston, Texas; granddaughter, Amy Alexander and her husband Nate of Hauto; and sisters, Thelma Paul of Concord, California, Mary Reed of Tamaqua, and Dorothy Dewire and Nancy Schuchart, both of Hometown.

He was predeceased by brothers, Thomas Derr and Martin Derr; and sisters, Florence Bonner and Jean Everett.

Services: Funeral service 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 19, First Congregational Church, 123 Ruddle St., Coaldale, with the Rev. Steve Nemeth officiating. Interment, Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday in the church. Memorials may be made to First Congregational Church, PO Box 93, Coaldale, PA 18218. Online condolences at

Arrangements by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Published in Times News on Feb. 18, 2019