William D. Dunkelberger
William D. Dunkelberger, 73, of South Second Street, Lehighton, took his last watch on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at home, while in the loving care of his wife Annette B. Tenisci.
Born Wednesday, April 9, 1947, in Hazleton, a son of the late William C. and Violet (Llewellyn) Dunkelberger.
He was also predeceased by his beloved mastiff Levi.
Also surviving are a son, William D. Dunkelberger; daughters, Denise Cashman, and her husband Dan, and Stephanie Barron, and her husband Dave; brothers, Kenneth J. Dunkelberger, and David C. Dunkelberger; four grandchildren; mother-in-law, Elizabeth A. Tenisci; sister-in-law, Mary Farber, and her husband Dan, and their sons, Danny and Joel; brother-in-law, Joseph Tenisci, and his wife Courtney, their daughters, Emilia and Sophia; and best friend, Chris Malick.
A 1965 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School, Bill entered the United States Army in July of 1966 serving honorably in the Vietnam War, earning the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Returning home, Bill worked as an electrical technician for PP&L.
He was a member of the Lehighton VFW, American Legion Post 314, and Disabled Veterans of America. Bill, enjoyed long rides in his Dodge Challenger, and the companionship of his rescue dogs, Brock, Shelly, Guin and the loyalty of his cat, Murphy.
Service: A memorial service with military honors to be bestowed will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Memorials in Bill's honor to: Hillside S.P.C.A., 51 S.P.C.A. Drive, Pottsville, PA 17901; or Coaldale VFW, 1 E. Ridge St., Coaldale, PA 18218.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
.