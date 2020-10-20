1/1
William D. Dunkelberger
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William D. Dunkelberger
William D. Dunkelberger, 73, of South Second Street, Lehighton, took his last watch on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at home, while in the loving care of his wife Annette B. Tenisci.
Born Wednesday, April 9, 1947, in Hazleton, a son of the late William C. and Violet (Llewellyn) Dunkelberger.
He was also predeceased by his beloved mastiff Levi.
Also surviving are a son, William D. Dunkelberger; daughters, Denise Cashman, and her husband Dan, and Stephanie Barron, and her husband Dave; brothers, Kenneth J. Dunkelberger, and David C. Dunkelberger; four grandchildren; mother-in-law, Elizabeth A. Tenisci; sister-in-law, Mary Farber, and her husband Dan, and their sons, Danny and Joel; brother-in-law, Joseph Tenisci, and his wife Courtney, their daughters, Emilia and Sophia; and best friend, Chris Malick.
A 1965 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School, Bill entered the United States Army in July of 1966 serving honorably in the Vietnam War, earning the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Returning home, Bill worked as an electrical technician for PP&L.
He was a member of the Lehighton VFW, American Legion Post 314, and Disabled Veterans of America. Bill, enjoyed long rides in his Dodge Challenger, and the companionship of his rescue dogs, Brock, Shelly, Guin and the loyalty of his cat, Murphy.
Service: A memorial service with military honors to be bestowed will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Memorials in Bill's honor to: Hillside S.P.C.A., 51 S.P.C.A. Drive, Pottsville, PA 17901; or Coaldale VFW, 1 E. Ridge St., Coaldale, PA 18218.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Sky-View Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved