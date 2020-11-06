William Earl Beltz
William Earl Beltz, 60, of Barnesville, died on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Philadelphia. He was the husband of Sheryl Lynn (Boltz) Beltz.
Born in Shenandoah, on Jan. 7, 1960, Bill was a son of Betty (Whitenight) Beltz of Tamaqua, and the late Melvin Earl Beltz.
A 1977 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School, he spent more than 20 years working for Lehigh Coal & Navigation Company, Tamaqua, as a heavy equipment operator.
With the 2005 inaugural reopening of the Tam-
aqua Train Station, Bill was an integral part of the Downtown Tamaqua Revitalization as owner and chef of The Restaurant at the Station, which he continued doing for over eight years. He was also the owner and operator of the Brookside Pub in Park Place for 14 years.
Bill was a member of the Tamaqua and Mahanoy City Masonic Lodge No. 238, where he served as a former chaplain and a member of St. Peter United Church of Christ, Barnesville.
The most loving, kind, and generous man, he took joy in sharing the produce from his gardens with friends and neighbors, making extraordinary meals for his wife and family, and spending time with his grandkids.
Bill loved No. 3 Dale Earnhardt Sr., the Penguins hockey team, and the Yankees, just like his dad.
In addition to his wife, Sheryl, and his mother, Betty; he is survived by brother, Daryll Beltz of Lansdale; sister, Karen Beavers of Florida; stepsons, Anthony Saullo of Maryland and Dominic Saullo of New Jersey; grandchildren, Jake Saullo, Gage Saullo, Lillian Saullo and Chloe Saullo; nephews and nieces.
Services: will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Robert Peiffer officiating. Interment in the White Church Cemetery, Barnesville, will follow services. Call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. Memorials in Bill's name may be made to St. Peter United Church of Christ, c/o 21 Elm Ave., Barnesville, PA 18214. Attendees are reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com
.