William E. McKissick
William E. McKissick
William E. McKissick, 91, of Route 903, Jim Thorpe, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at his home.
His wife, Marie C. (Haney) McKissick, had passed in 2016.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late William and Dorothy (Lamont) McKissick.
He graduated from Bartram High School in Philadelphia. William was a veteran having served in the U.S. Navy Reserves.
Before retiring in 1985, he was a dispatcher for over 40 years at Bell Atlantic in Philadelphia.
He was a past member of the Pioneer's Club, a member of the Lehighton Legion Post 314 for 56 years and a member of Carbon Masonic Lodge 342 for 28 years. He had been a very active lifetime member of the Penn Forest Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, serving as past president, vice president and fire police.
He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Penn Forest.
Survivors: daughter, Terry McKissick, and husband Michael Soojian, of West Chester; stepdaughter, Linda, wife of Troy Meckes, with whom he resided; grandchildren, Matthew Soojian, Maria Meckes, Angela Bosco, Joe Spachocoicz, Lynda Jones, several other grandchildren; and a nephew, Skip Thompson.
Services: A funeral service with Masonic ceremonies will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Christ Lutheran Church, 189 Church Road, Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. John P. Hassler officiating.
Calling period 10:30-11 at the church. Interment private.
The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Times News on Sep. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
