Dr. William E. Shipton

Dr. William E. Shipton, 68, of Pottsville, died on Feb. 26, 2019 in Pottsville. He was the husband of Kathleen (Cox) Shipton.

Born in New Castle on Dec. 11, 1950, Bill was the son of the late Earl William, Jr. and Muriel Elizabeth (Bailey) Shipton.

Dr. Shipton graduated from West Middlesex High School in 1968 and continued his education at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois.

Following graduation from Millikin University in 1972, Dr. Shipton continued his education at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine until 1976, where he earned a degree in medicine. After completion of medical school, he participated in a one-year internship and entered active duty with the U.S. Navy in 1977. From 1980 to 1985, Dr. Shipton conducted his residency at Fitzsimmons Army Medical Center in Aurora, Col.

Dr. Shipton proudly served his country in the United States Navy Medical Corps for 11 years at posts ashore and afloat. He attained the rank of Commander, was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal for meritorious service and was granted an honorable discharge upon separation from active duty.

After separation from active duty in 1988, Dr. Shipton entered the private sector, where he was a partner with Urological Associates and later the Integrated Medical Group in Pottsville.

Throughout his time in the Navy Medical Corps and the private sector, his patients were always his top priority. He worked tirelessly to ensure that they received the best care possible, had a full understanding of their conditions, and subsequent treatment to be administered while under his care. The Hippocratic Oath and serving those in need of care were passions to which he dedicated his life.

Additionally, Dr. Shipton held the physician's assistants, nurses, office assistants, and various staffs with whom he worked in the highest regard. He recognized that their superb dedication to duty, customer service and the community as a whole directly impacted his success as a physician.

Dr. Shipton is survived by his wife, Kathleen; sons, Aaron W. Shipton and his wife Melissa of Pottsville, Major Kevin A. Shipton (USMC) and his wife Lauren, Las Vegas, Bryan J. Shipton of Pottsville and Ryan A. Shipton, Las Vegas; granddaughter, Alexis; nephew Dwain Scott and niece Lori Scott.

His sister, Betty Joe, predeceased him.

Service: In keeping with his wishes and Naval tradition, Dr. Shipton will be buried at sea with full military honors. In lieu of flowers his family requests that donations be made to Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society at https://donate.nmcrs.org/page/contribute/donate2015. Please make all donations in honor or memory of Commander William E. Shipton; an option provided at the bottom of the donation page. Arrangements by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.