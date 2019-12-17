|
|
William E. Coombe
William Elden Coombe, 88, of Tamaqua, formerly of Delaware, Reading and West Penn Township, died on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Hometown. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth Marie (Hoffman) Coombe, to whom he was married 58 years at the time of her death on June 16, 2018.
He was born in Tama-
qua on May 24, 1931, a son of the late Thomas and Lillian Edith Leona (Gilfert) Coombe.
A 1949 graduate of Tamaqua High School, he served in the Navy from 1950-54 during the Korean War.
In 1958, he moved to Delaware to work for ICI America, now called AstraZeneca. While still working for ICI, he owned and operated Panther Valley Home Improvements, a paint contracting business that did private home painting, and he also owned a beauty salon.
After retirement in 1990, he and Elizabeth lived in Reading, and, when they moved to West Penn Township, William and Elizabeth owned and operated the Blue and White Restaurant for a time.
He was a member of the American Hose Company No. 1, Tamaqua.
William and Elizabeth loved to travel and spent many of the last years traveling to several states in the U.S.
Surviving are numerous nephews and nieces.
He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Thomas Coombe, Ernest Coombe, Arthur Coombe, Lillian Kenner and Franklin Coombe.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Darryl Kensinger officiating. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 10-11 a.m. Thursday. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 17, 2019