Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Coombe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Elden Coombe


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Elden Coombe Obituary
William E. Coombe
William Elden Coombe, 88, of Tamaqua, formerly of Delaware, Reading and West Penn Township, died on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Hometown. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth Marie (Hoffman) Coombe, to whom he was married 58 years at the time of her death on June 16, 2018.
He was born in Tama-
qua on May 24, 1931, a son of the late Thomas and Lillian Edith Leona (Gilfert) Coombe.
A 1949 graduate of Tamaqua High School, he served in the Navy from 1950-54 during the Korean War.
In 1958, he moved to Delaware to work for ICI America, now called AstraZeneca. While still working for ICI, he owned and operated Panther Valley Home Improvements, a paint contracting business that did private home painting, and he also owned a beauty salon.
After retirement in 1990, he and Elizabeth lived in Reading, and, when they moved to West Penn Township, William and Elizabeth owned and operated the Blue and White Restaurant for a time.
He was a member of the American Hose Company No. 1, Tamaqua.
William and Elizabeth loved to travel and spent many of the last years traveling to several states in the U.S.
Surviving are numerous nephews and nieces.
He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Thomas Coombe, Ernest Coombe, Arthur Coombe, Lillian Kenner and Franklin Coombe.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Darryl Kensinger officiating. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 10-11 a.m. Thursday. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -