William G. Hartranft
William G. Hartranft, 91, of Mahoning Valley, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at home. He was the husband of the late Ruth L. (Hein) Hartranft, to whom he was married 62 years at the time of her death in 2017.
Born in Summit Hill, on June 28, 1929, he was a son of the late Lester and Anna (Francis) Hartranft.
William served in the Army during the Korean War and graduated from Penn Tech in Williamsport upon his return.
He worked for the former Bethlehem Steel in Bethlehem where he attended the furnaces.
William attended St. John Lutheran Church, New Mahoning. He was a life member of the NRA.
William is survived by a son, William Charles Hartranft of Lehighton; daughters, Bonnie Lee Hricisin, and her husband William, of Summit Hill, Laurie Ann Dunkle, and her husband James, of Jim Thorpe, and Kathie Joy Kershner, and her husband Todd, of Summit Hill; grandchildren, Heidi Hricisin, Sarah Baneravage, William Hricisin, Amanda Dunkle, Christopher Bradley, Donald Kershner and Cheryl Wargo; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Edward Hartranft of New Jersey; and several nephews and nieces.
He was predeceased by a great-grandson, Noah Krynock; brothers, Daniel and Lester; and a sister, Margaret.
Services: will be held at a later date. Memorials in William's name may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.