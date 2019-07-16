William G. Rehrig

William G. Rehrig, 88, of Center Avenue, Jim Thorpe, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the Cedarbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Allentown. He was the husband of Kathleen R. (James) Rehrig, who had passed on Jan. 25, 2012.

Prior to retiring, he was an upholsterer for the former Penn Hill Furniture, which was located in Lehighton and later in Weissport.

Born in Summit Hill, he was a son of the late Bertine and Pearl B. (Miller) Rehrig.

He was a graduate of Mauch Chunk High School.

Rehrig was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in the Heights, Jim Thorpe.

Surviving are two sons, William R., and his wife, Rhonda, of Nesquehoning, and David, and his wife, Judy, of Jim Thorpe; two daughters, Jayne, wife of David Chapman of Lansford, and Kelly Louise of Summit Hill.

Services: All services are private. Arrange-ments by Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 319 South Ave., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229. Published in Times News on July 16, 2019