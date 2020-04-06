|
William G. Valinch
William G. Valinch, 74, passed away April 1.
Born in Coaldale on April 23, 1945, he was a son of the late William G. and Julia (McGee) Valinch.
Bill was schooled in three states, graduating from Pius X High School in Lincoln, NE, in 1962.
He was a member of the Marine Corp Reserve and attended the University of Nebraska, where he met his late wife of 28 years, the former Judith DiLorenzo.
He was a member of St Richard's Catholic Church, Barnesville..
Bill spent most of his adult life employed by General Carbide of Greensburg and was a long-time member of the Association of Carbide Engineers. He resided in Hometown for the past five years.
He was an avid golfer and fanatic football fan of the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers and Pittsburgh Steelers.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by an infant brother, William John.
Bill is survived by a brother, John, and his wife Patrica, of Sacramento CA; his loving friend and companion, Joan Yacobenas; and several nieces and nephews.
Service: In accordance with the CDC precautions for the public concerning the COVID-19 pandemic the family will hold a Memorial Mass celebrating Bill's life. Pending arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Bill can be sent by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times News on Apr. 6, 2020