William H. ChapmanWilliam H. "Bill" "Chappie" Chapman, 77, of New Ringgold, formerly of Summit Hill, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Sharon Lee (Swanger) Focht Chapman. They were married for 42 years.Born in Parkes-burg, PA, he was a son of the late Edward and Frances (Smith) Chapman.He was a 1961 graduate of Octorara Area High School.He was a police officer for the Coatesville Police Department. He became a partner for the Wild Cat Bar in Reynolds and then became a partner for the Empress Gardens Bar, Lehighton, for 6 years.In 1979, Bill and Sharon bought the Parkview Inn in Summit Hill, where he was known for his "Chappie Burger" and enjoyed to serve the community until retiring in 2019.In between flipping burgers and filling drinks at the Parkview Inn, Bill also worked for Executive Auto Gallery, Walnutport, since 2004, until recently taking ill.Bill served as a Summit Hill councilman for eight years, having held the position of vice president.He also was a legislative aide in Lansford for the former Speaker of the House Keith R. McCall for several years and worked in security at the Mohegan Sun Casino when it opened in 2005.He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.Bill was a member of the Lehighton Legion, its Vietnam Last Man's Club, Masonic Lodge, Summit Hill Italian Club and the New Ringgold Fire Company, and was a former member of the Blue Ridge Country Club, Palmerton.He enjoyed golfing, going to the casinos and doing extensive traveling.Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter Jessica, wife of John Fink of Broomall; two stepchildren, Glen Focht, and his wife, Beth, of Coaldale, and Kara, wife of John Conahan of Andreas; two brothers, Edward of Parkesburg and Robert, and his wife, Joanne, of Tamaqua; a sister Loretta, wife of Norman Robinson of West Chester; four grandchildren, Alec Focht, and his wife, Rebecca, Deanna Focht, Elena Chapman and Lauren Fink; two great-grandchildren, Rylan and Emma; and several nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by a brother, James.Service: Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill, with S.A.L.M. Emma Weaver officiating. Interment at convenience of family. Call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, July 17. All attending the services are required to wear masks and follow all CDC regulations. Online condolences can be offered at