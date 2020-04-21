Home

T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
William H. Smith

William H. Smith Obituary
William H. Smith
William H. Smith, 80, of Weissport, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in his home, surrounded by family. He was the husband of Shirley (Eckhart) Smith. They were married for 62 years this past February.
He worked for both Dieter and Fairmont foundries for a total of 34 years until retiring in 2002.
Born in Stemlersville, he was a son of the late James and MaryAnn (Haydt) Smith.
He was a faithful member of People's Evangelical Congregational Church, Weissport, where he was the Sunday school superintendent for 25 years, a church Steward and head Trustee. He was also a former Den leader of Cub Scout Pack 187, Weissport.
He loved and doted on his grandchildren. He also enjoyed hunting, NASCAR and tinkering in his garage.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter, Brenda Moser; two sons, William Jr. and Brad, and his wife, Irene; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; four sisters, Evelyn Scheffler, Ruth Borger, Kay Kresge and Mary Ann Klotz; and a brother, Kenneth.
He was also predeceased by a son, Brian; a daughter, Bonnie; four sisters, Veda, Elaine, Joyce and June; and three brothers, Clyde, James and Robert.
Service: Memorial service will be announced in the near future. Arrangements by T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to the St. Peter's Resource Center, 177 Main Road, Lehighton PA 18235. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 21, 2020
