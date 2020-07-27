William

Howard

Gibson Sr.

William Howard (Bill) Gibson Sr., Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, went to be with the Lord on July 23, 2020, at the age of 93 years.

Bill was born in Summit Hill, to the late George and Mabel Gibson. He lived there until 2001 when he moved to Hershey.

Bill was a graduate of the former Summit Hill High School. He served in the Navy during World War II on a submarine in the Pacific.

Like many of his time he worked in the mines early in his life. Later, he worked for the telephone company from where he retired.

After his retirement, he enjoyed hunting, walks in the woods, caring for his wife and grandchildren and helping at the church. While residing in Summit Hill, Bill was a devoted member and elder of St. Paul's UCC Church.

Bill is survived by two sons, William Jr., and his wife, Toni, and G. David, and his wife, Jacki; a daughter, Patricia, wife of Jim Thompson; five grandchildren, Amy (Gibson) Flynn, and her husband Kyle, Lauren (Gibson) Shimer, and her husband Josh, David Gibson, and his wife Shana, Joshua Thompson and Caleb Thompson; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Dina (Salezze) Gibson; and his sister, Dorothy (Gibson) Derby.

Service: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial service will be held for immediate family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to: Masonic Village Hospice, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.





