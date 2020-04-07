|
|
William J. Agnor
William J. "Bill" Agnor, 84, of Lewes, Del., and formerly of Tamaqua, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was the husband of Lois (Reinmiller) Agnor. They were married for 66 years.
Born in Coaldale, a son of the late John and Amelia (Kotsull) Agnor.
He was a 1953 graduate of Tamaqua High School.
Surviving with his wife are sons, Bruce of Lewes and Richard of New Milford, Conn.; grandchildren, Stacy, Heather, Ryan, Zachary and Ben; great-grandchildren, Carter, Parker, Alexis and Dominic; a brother, Robert Agnor, and his wife Beverly, of Virginia Beach, Va.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, John and his wife Jessie (McGeen) Agnor; and a nephew, Jeffery Agnor.
Published in Times News on Apr. 7, 2020