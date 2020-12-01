William J. Barber
William J. Barber, 80, of Tamaqua, died on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Coaldale. He was the husband of Carole (Pierson) Barber, to whom he would have been married 60 years on Dec. 31.
Born in Coaldale on Feb. 19, 1940, William was the son of William and Ruth (Kistler) Barber.
A 1959 graduate of Tamaqua High School, he worked for PPL Corporation as a service technician.
William served in the Army from 1960-1963 and was a member of the National Guard and Reserves for 32 years. He also served as an instructor at the 2059th USAR School in Bethlehem.
William was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 238, where he served as a past master and a member of the Primitive Methodist Church, Tamaqua.
In addition to his wife, Carole, he is survived by daughters, Susan Kabana, and her husband Dennis, of West Penn Township, and Bethann Julian, and her husband Joseph, of Lake Hauto; grandchildren, Amy Kabana, Michael Kabana, and his wife Laura, Joseph Julian, and his wife Jessica, Nicholas Julian, and John Julian; great-
grandchildren, Riley Kabana, Keith Kabana, Damian Hamby, Enzo Julian and Nico Julian; and sisters, Betty Gottshall of Danville, and Joyce Oertner, and her husband Kurt, of Orefield.
Services: Private at the convenience of the family. Memorials in William's name may be made to the Primitive Methodist Church, 55 Hunter St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com
.
Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.