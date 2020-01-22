Home

William J. Griffiths Obituary
William J. Griffiths
William J. Griffiths, 91, of Brew Street, Tamaqua, died on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Potts-
ville. Bill was the husband of the late Mary Alice (Neifert) Griffiths, who died on May 3, 2002.
Born Thursday, June 21, 1928, in Shenandoah the son of the late John H. and Loretta (Franks) Griffiths.
A 1946 graduate of Tamaqua High School, Bill was the former owner of Griffiths & Brown Service Station, and owned Griffiths Beer Distributors in Tamaqua until 1998. Upon retiring Bill worked for Bassler's Beverage of Brockton.
He was a long-time member of the Primitive Methodist Church, Citizens Fire Company, F.O.P., and Moose Lodge No. 523 of Hamburg.
Bill is survived by sisters-in-law, Agnes Wood and Ann Kline; nieces, Betsy Melnick, and her husband George, and Susan DeAngelo, all of Tamaqua; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Service: A funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at 7 p.m. in the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call from 5:30 p.m. until time of services. Interment Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua. Memorials in his name to: Primitive Methodist Church, 57 Hunter St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 22, 2020
