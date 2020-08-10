1/1
William J. Klotz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William J. Klotz
William John "Bip" Klotz, 68, of Center Street, Jim Thorpe, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in his home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was the husband of Robin (Lory) Klotz. They celebrated their 27th anniv-ersary on June 5.
Born in Pal-merton, he was a son of the late William and Annetta (Morgan) Klotz.
He was a 1970 graduate of Jim Thorpe Area High School.
For most of his career, he was employed as a truck driver. He worked for Haines and Kibblehouse Inc. at the Locust Ridge Quarry, Pocono Lake.
He also worked on the NASCAR circuit for several years, and gained many lifelong friendships with his NASCAR family.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Bip loved spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed watching them at cheerleading, dance and various sporting events.
He was a member of St John's Lutheran Church in the Heights, Jim Thorpe, and the Mauch Chunk Rod and Gun Club.
A volunteer fireman, he was a longtime member of the Diligent Fire Company, Jim Thorpe.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter Susanne, wife of Pat Mullaney of Macungie; a son Mark, and his wife, Tricia, of Jim Thorpe; a stepdaughter, Jennifer (Kemmerle), wife of Greg Steward, and a sister, Ann-Louise, wife of Gene Hayes, both of Jim Thorpe; 10 grandchildren, Nathan, Alyssa, Cody, Tyler, Harper, Kylie, Lydia, Ava, Levi and Caleb; numerous nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a great-nephew, Brandon Grammes.
Visitation: Memorial visitation 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 15, Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be sent to the funeral home, 18229.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved