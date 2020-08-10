William J. Klotz

William John "Bip" Klotz, 68, of Center Street, Jim Thorpe, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in his home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was the husband of Robin (Lory) Klotz. They celebrated their 27th anniv-ersary on June 5.

Born in Pal-merton, he was a son of the late William and Annetta (Morgan) Klotz.

He was a 1970 graduate of Jim Thorpe Area High School.

For most of his career, he was employed as a truck driver. He worked for Haines and Kibblehouse Inc. at the Locust Ridge Quarry, Pocono Lake.

He also worked on the NASCAR circuit for several years, and gained many lifelong friendships with his NASCAR family.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Bip loved spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed watching them at cheerleading, dance and various sporting events.

He was a member of St John's Lutheran Church in the Heights, Jim Thorpe, and the Mauch Chunk Rod and Gun Club.

A volunteer fireman, he was a longtime member of the Diligent Fire Company, Jim Thorpe.

Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter Susanne, wife of Pat Mullaney of Macungie; a son Mark, and his wife, Tricia, of Jim Thorpe; a stepdaughter, Jennifer (Kemmerle), wife of Greg Steward, and a sister, Ann-Louise, wife of Gene Hayes, both of Jim Thorpe; 10 grandchildren, Nathan, Alyssa, Cody, Tyler, Harper, Kylie, Lydia, Ava, Levi and Caleb; numerous nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a great-nephew, Brandon Grammes.

Visitation: Memorial visitation 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 15, Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be sent to the funeral home, 18229.





