William J. Koperna
William J. Koperna, 94, Trucksville, formerly of Coaldale, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre. He was the husband of Antoinette (Lamana) Koperna, who died in 2018.
He had worked in the auto parts industry for the former Bundy Tubing Co. until his retirement.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Stephen and Katherine (Trebichalsky) Koperna.
A graduate of the former Coaldale High School, he was an Army Air Force veteran of World War II.
Koperna had affiliations with American Legion Post 170 and the VFW, both of Coaldale.
He was an avid sports fan and at one time was scouted by the Philadelphia Phillies as a left-handed pitcher.
Surviving are two daughters, Stephanie, wife of Daniel Sheridan of Trucksville, and Mary Anne, wife of Craig White of Leesburg, VA.; four granddaughters and six great-grandsons.
Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, St. Therese's Church, Shavertown. Arrangements are under the direction of the Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Published in Times News on Sept. 30, 2019