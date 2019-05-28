Home

E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
William J. "Billy" Kunkel Jr., beloved father, grandfather, brother, 71, of Tamaqua, died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Born Sunday, Aug. 24, 1947, in Coaldale, a son of the late William James Sr. and Stella (Briggs) Kunkel.
Surviving are, daughters, Angela J. Clouser of Tamaqua, Tanya Fredericks, wife of Kyle, of Barnesville; son, James W. Kunkel, and his companion Blair Kranch, of Tamaqua; brothers, Terry Kunkel, and his wife Jeanette, Donald Kunkel, and his wife Diana, Leon B Kunkel, and his wife Zalane, and Bruce S. Kunkel, all of Tamaqua; sisters, Kathy J. Kunkel of Lansford, and Leslie F. Kunkel, and her husband, Brian Neifert, of Tamaqua; eight grandchildren, Marc, Daniel, Thrice, Jordan, Alex, Chloe, Thomas, Kamrin and two great-grandchildren, Claire and Clayton. Many nieces and nephews also survive Billy.
Billy was predeceased by his wife, Jacqueline (Blair) Kunkel; his brother Frank Kunkel; and by a baby girl.
Billy was employed by Ronca and worked construction all his life, providing a stable loving home for his family. He enjoyed shooting darts, and taking long walks. He was a member of the South Ward Fire Company.
Service: A Celebration of Billy's life and a remembrance of his wife, Jacqueline, will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 7 p.m. from the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until time of services.
Interment Friday, May 31, 2019, at 10 a.m. Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Memorials in his name can be sent to: Carbon/Tamaqua , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Billy can be shared by visiting, www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on May 28, 2019
