Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for William Neff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Neff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Neff Obituary
William J. Neff
William J. Neff, 65, of Lehighton, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Cynthia D. (Neupauer) Neff, whom he married on Dec. 15, 2000.
Born in Allentown on April 3, 1954, he was a son of the late Willard and Helen (Fisher) Neff.
William worked as a loom operator for the former Stanwood Mills, Slatington. He then was employed at the Lehigh County courthouse, working in the maintenance department.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, loved fishing and was a member of Blue Mountain Fish & Game.
In addition to his wife, Cynthia, he is survived by a son, Joseph Neff, and wife Michelle, of Lehighton; grandson, Mason; brothers, Willard Neff, and wife Barbara, and Richard Neff, both of Lehigh Furnace, and John Neff of Slatington; sister, Susan, and husband Mark Queen, of Walnutport; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Barrie Neff.
Services: will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
Published in Times News on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harding Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -