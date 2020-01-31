|
William J. Neff
William J. Neff, 65, of Lehighton, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Cynthia D. (Neupauer) Neff, whom he married on Dec. 15, 2000.
Born in Allentown on April 3, 1954, he was a son of the late Willard and Helen (Fisher) Neff.
William worked as a loom operator for the former Stanwood Mills, Slatington. He then was employed at the Lehigh County courthouse, working in the maintenance department.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, loved fishing and was a member of Blue Mountain Fish & Game.
In addition to his wife, Cynthia, he is survived by a son, Joseph Neff, and wife Michelle, of Lehighton; grandson, Mason; brothers, Willard Neff, and wife Barbara, and Richard Neff, both of Lehigh Furnace, and John Neff of Slatington; sister, Susan, and husband Mark Queen, of Walnutport; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Barrie Neff.
Services: will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
Published in Times News on Jan. 31, 2020