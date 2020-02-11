|
|
William
Joseph
Sommers
William Joseph Sommers, 95, of Tamaqua, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in his home.
He was the husband of the late Myrtle (Bennage) Sommers, who passed away in 2003.
Born in Summit Hill, on Nov. 26, 1924, he was a son of the late Pasquale Samuele and Catherine "Katie" (Kane) Sommers.
William was a graduate of Summit Hill High School.
He was a member of St. John XXIII Church, the Tamaqua Fire Police, East End Fire Company, Schuylkill County Fire Police Association, Tamaqua American Legion, Knights of Columbus, Catholic War Veterans and the Nesquehoning VFW.
William proudly served our country in the United States Army during World War II.
He was last employed by the Apex Corporation in New Jersey.
William is survived by his companion, Kay Louise Jennings of Tamaqua; and many nieces and nephews of the Sommers and Bennage families.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas, John, Louis, Patrick, James, Edward and Alexander Sommers; and his sisters, Clara Polakovich, Margaret Stashluk, Rose "Tootsie" York and Catherine Sommers.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m. in St. John XXIII Church in Tamaqua. A viewing will be held Thursday from 9-11 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in St. Jerome's Cemetery, Tamaqua.
Contributions can be made to St. John XXIII Church, 307 Pine St, Tamaqua, PA 18252.
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc., Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. Melissa A. Sommers, funeral director.
Published in Times News on Feb. 11, 2020