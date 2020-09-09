William K. Andrews
William K. Andrews, 83, of Lehighton, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. He was the loving husband of the late Maria (Hermes) Andrews. They celebrated 60 years of marriage together before her passing in 2019.
Born in Albri-ghts-ville, he was a son of the late Raymond Andrews and the late Edith (Eckley) Andrews.
He attended Jerusalem Lutheran Church of Christ, Trachsville.
He was a Master Sergeant in the U.S. Army, serving for 23 years. He was also a lab technician for the Army, as well as for Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital, Lehighton, where he worked for 20 years.
On the weekends, he would run a stand at the flea market in Saylorsburg.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 314, Lehighton, the Polk Township Historical Society and Grundsow Lodge Nommer Sexa, Kresgeville, and a member and former president of the Indian Mountain Rod and Gun Club.
During his military career, he was stationed all over the world with his family. For three of those years, he was stationed in Thailand, where he ran a Rabies Research Program.
Most of all, he was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
Surviving are two sons, William K. Jr., and his wife, Annette, of Albrightsville, and Larry, and his wife, Levonne, of Kunkletown; a brother Robert, and his wife, Marie, of Palmerton; a sister Raylene, wife of Kenny Kuntz of Trachsville; nine grandchildren, Sarah, Corey, Brandon, Monica, Tabitha, Spencer, Rebecca, Justin and Timothy; and 10 great-grandchildren, and one on the way.
He was also preceded in death by a son Raymond; and a grandson, William Andrews.
Service: Funeral service 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville, with the Rev. David Quinn officiating. Interment, Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Trachsville. Call 6-8 p.m. Friday. www.kresgefuneralhome.com
