1/1
William K. Andrews
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William K. Andrews
William K. Andrews, 83, of Lehighton, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. He was the loving husband of the late Maria (Hermes) Andrews. They celebrated 60 years of marriage together before her passing in 2019.
Born in Albri-ghts-ville, he was a son of the late Raymond Andrews and the late Edith (Eckley) Andrews.
He attended Jerusalem Lutheran Church of Christ, Trachsville.
He was a Master Sergeant in the U.S. Army, serving for 23 years. He was also a lab technician for the Army, as well as for Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital, Lehighton, where he worked for 20 years.
On the weekends, he would run a stand at the flea market in Saylorsburg.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 314, Lehighton, the Polk Township Historical Society and Grundsow Lodge Nommer Sexa, Kresgeville, and a member and former president of the Indian Mountain Rod and Gun Club.
During his military career, he was stationed all over the world with his family. For three of those years, he was stationed in Thailand, where he ran a Rabies Research Program.
Most of all, he was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
Surviving are two sons, William K. Jr., and his wife, Annette, of Albrightsville, and Larry, and his wife, Levonne, of Kunkletown; a brother Robert, and his wife, Marie, of Palmerton; a sister Raylene, wife of Kenny Kuntz of Trachsville; nine grandchildren, Sarah, Corey, Brandon, Monica, Tabitha, Spencer, Rebecca, Justin and Timothy; and 10 great-grandchildren, and one on the way.
He was also preceded in death by a son Raymond; and a grandson, William Andrews.
Service: Funeral service 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville, with the Rev. David Quinn officiating. Interment, Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Trachsville. Call 6-8 p.m. Friday. www.kresgefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral service
09:30 AM
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved