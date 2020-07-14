William K. Kuntzman
William K. Kuntzman, 94, of Carney Road, Kunkletown, Polk Township, Monroe County, died peacefully early Monday morning, July 13, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Esther M. (Kresge) Kuntzman since Feb. 19, 1949.
Born in Aquashicola, Lower Towamensing Township, he was a son of the late William M. and Elda E. (Stout) Kuntzman.
William was the owner/operator of the former Bill's Sunoco Station, Aquashicola, for 30 years, retiring in 1989.
Previously, he was employed by the former Bethlehem Steel Corporation, the former NJ Zinc Company, Palmerton, and in custodial services at Blue Mountain Ski Area, Palmerton.
A Navy veteran of World War II, he served his country honorably in the South Pacific Theatre and achieved the rank of F1c.
William was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Aquashicola, the American Legion, Oplinger-Hower Post No. 899, Lehigh Township, and a life member of the Towamensing Volunteer Fire Company, Trachsville. William enjoyed gaming, casino trips, NASCAR, and mowing his lawn.
Survivors: Wife, Esther; daughter, Karen K. Kuntzman, and companion, Keith Horn, of Slatington; son, Wayne W., and wife Rosanne, of Kunkletown; three grandchildren, Clint and twins Cale and Kyle; two great-grandchildren, Owen and Collin; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Szukics; and brother, Karl.
Services: Private graveside services with military honors. Interment, Towamensing Cemetery, 3rd Street and Fireline Road, Palmerton. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
.
Contributions: Salem UMC Memorial Fund, Forest Inn Road, Palmerton; or St. Luke's Hospice, Blakeslee Blvd., Lehighton.