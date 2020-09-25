William L. Eisley

William L. "Bill" Eisley, 82, of Clifton Township, formerly of Culpeper, VA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in the Regional Hospital, Scranton. He and his wife, Ann Marie (Minnick) Eisley, celebrated 54 years of marr-iage on Oct. 5, 2019.

Born on Aug. 18, 1938, in Coal-dale, he was a son of the late Harry and Helen (Einhouse) Eisley.

He graduated in 1957 from Tamaqua High School, where he played football and basketball. He was named to the Second Team All State football team in 1956 and was a very proud member of the 1956-1957 Black Diamond League basketball championship team, the first in Tamaqua High School's history.

In 1997, he was inducted into the Tamaqua High School Sports Hall of Fame, and, in 1998, he was inducted into the PA Sports Hall of Fame.

Bill proudly served our country in the U.S. Coast Guard for 20 years, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer in 1977. During his time in the service, he participated in 3 "All Navy" basketball championships and two "All Navy" fast pitch softball championships.

Bill continued to maintain the relationships he built with his fellow "Coasties" as a member of the CPO Association. As a proud American veteran, he was always in favor of equality for everyone, but felt affirmative action went too far and was not the American way.

After retiring from the Coast Guard, Bill worked at the VA Hospital in Wilkes-Barre, P & G, Mehoopany, and as a glass maker at Schott Glass Tech, Duryea.

Surviving in addition to his widow are a son Kerry, and his wife, Anna, of Clifton Township; two daughters, Karen, wife of Kevin Gibson of Clifton Township, and Kathryn, wife of Shawn Evans of Jeffersonton, VA; seven grandchildren; and a brother Harry, and his wife, Gail, of Hometown.

He was also preceded in death by a brother Herbert.

Service: Interment and graveside service with military honors will be held in the spring at the Culpeper National Cemetery, Culpeper, VA. Arrangements are by the Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Spring Brook Township. To share your fondest memories of Bill, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.





