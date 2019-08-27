|
William R. Garber II
William "Billy" R. Garber II, 31, of Tamaqua, died suddenly on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, Coaldale. He was the son of Carolanne (Behler) Garber and the late William "Ron" Garber.
Billy grew up in Tamaqua alongside a younger sister, Karri. He was a 2007 graduate of Tamaqua Senior High School.
Although Billy was physically disabled, it didn't stop him from sharing his jovial laughter, his love for animals, and heart of gold with every soul he touched.
Service: Memorial service to be held at Trinity UCC Church, Tamaqua, Sunday, Sept. 1, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Darryl Kensinger officiating. Arrangements by Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown.
Published in Times News on Aug. 27, 2019