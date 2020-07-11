William R.
Heffelfinger Jr.
William R. Heffelfinger Jr., 76, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospice House, Beth-lehem.
He was the husband of Diane C. (Vaclavik) Heffelfinger. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in January of this year.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late William R. Sr. and Ruth E. (Bond) Heffelfinger.
He was a park ranger for Tobyhanna State Park and Gouldsboro State Park until retiring in 2006.
He was a United States Air Force veteran.
He was a graduate of Lansford High School and was a member of the class of 1962.
Bill was also a member of the Nesquehoning American Legion Post 172, Nesquehoning VFW Post 8008, and Nesquehoning Sokol Club.
Bill enjoyed fishing and hunting in his spare time. He was also a drummer for the former band "Dynamics."
Surviving along with his wife are sons, Christopher and his wife Tracy of Nesquehoning and Timothy and his wife Heather (Vrablic) of Summit Hill; daughter, Tracy Fegley and her husband Kenneth of Nesquehoning; sister, Virginia L. Novy and her companion Ronald Berchock of Nesquehoning; grandchildren, Sean, Brandon, Tyler, Sarah, Ariel, Amanda and Evan; and great-grandsons, Riley and Dawson.
Service: A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, 81 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning with the Rev. John Mylecraine officiating. Military graveside service will be held in Sky-View Memorial Park, Tamaqua. Call Wednesday morning 10-11 a.m. in the funeral home. All visitors are required to wear masks and follow all CDC regulation. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in his name to Meed's United Methodist Church, c/o the funeral home.
Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com
.