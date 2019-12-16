|
William R. Theobold
William R. "Bill" Theobold, 63, of Still Creek, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. He is survived by his cherished wife of 41 years, Victoria J. (Linden-muth) Theo-bold.
Born in Hazle-ton on Sept. 16, 1956, he was a son of the late William R. and Dorothy (Guresh) Theobold.
A 1975 graduate of Marian Catholic High School, he earned his diesel mechanic certification and recently retired from Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Nes-quehoning, after a career of 40 years.
During his time at Kovatch, he worked in a number of supervisory positions and was well-known and loved in the industry.
He also served honorably in the Army National Guard.
Bill was a master craftsman and there was truly nothing he couldn't make or fix. He was always finding new projects and was able to turn one person's trash to treasure.
He and Vicki meticulously remodeled a number of homes until settling into their present project in Still Creek.
Bill was always willing to lend his talents to family and friends, and enjoyed sharing his knowledge with his son, often working side by side on various projects over the years.
He was a devoted father and grandfather, and enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed watching NHRA Drag Racing and attending races at Maple Grove with his family.
Bill had many projects yet to tackle. He will be greatly missed by all, and his family is eternally grateful for the time and laughter they've had the privilege to share with him.
Surviving in addition to his widow are his loving family: a daughter, Becky Badger of Seattle, and her children, MaKayla, Dameon and Carly; a son, Daniel E. Theobold, and his wife, Jocelyn, of Center Valley, and their daughter Brigid; a niece Jacci wife of Jonathan Clause of Hometown, and their children, Jocelyn and Jakob; and a sister, Lynne S., wife of Ron Rohde of Tuscarora, and their son, C.J.
He was also predeceased by his beloved brother, Richard "Rik."
Service: Celebration of Life service 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 5-8 p.m. Tuesday. Contributions in his name may be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, [email protected] Online registry and condolences can be signed at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 16, 2019