William T. Knappenberger Sr.
William T. "Willy" Knappenberger Sr., 53, of Lehighton, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Nov. 2, in Lehighton.
Born in Palmerton, on Sunday, Sept. 10, 1967, he was a son of Miles W. and Barbara A. (Peters) Knappenberger Sr. of Long Run.
He was currently employed as a machinist at Blue Mountain Machine, Franklin Township, with over 25 years of service. He was of the Lutheran faith.
Willy was a member of Orioles Nest No. 183 and was an avid NASCAR racing fan and participated in racing at Mahoning Valley Speedway. He followed the Philadelphia Eagles football team and most recently was enjoying a good round of golf.
Surviving are two sons, William T. Knappenberger Jr. and Cameron J. Knappenberger, of Lehighton; two sisters, Lorraine J., wife of Rodney Snyder Jr., of Mahoning Township, and Jamie, wife of Brad Horn, of Slatington; two brothers, Miles W. Knappenberger Jr., and his wife Jackie, of Franklin Township, and Michael Knappenberger of Scranton; nieces and nephews.
Service: Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to a charity of choice
