William
W. Frey
William W. Frey, 100, of Palmerton, formerly of Mahoning Valley, passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 25, at The Palmerton, Palmerton. He was the husband of the late Edna M. (Steigerwalt) Mertz Frey, who passed away Jan. 10, 2019; and was also preceded in death by his two former wives, the late Pauline (Myers) Frey and the late Eleanor (Driesbach) Frey.
Born in Mahoning Valley on Sunday, May 18, 1919, he was a son of the late Charles and Mary (Kistler) Frey.
He served our country with the U.S. Navy during World War II attaining the rank of Seaman 2nd Class.
Prior to his retirement he was employed in the trucking industry with Claude Breiner and later Indian Valley Bulk Carriers.
Mr. Frey was a member of St. Peters Union Church, Mantzville, and was a 50-year plus member of the Mahoning Township Lions Club. He held Life memberships with the Andreas Sporting Club, the Mahoning Valley Volunteer Fire Company, the Lehighton American Legion Post 314, and was a charter member of Grundsow Lodsch Nummer Ochda on da Lizzard Grick.
Surviving are a son, Richard Frey, and his wife Lynn, of Florida; a stepson, Dennis Mertz, and his wife Sasse, of Palmerton; two sisters, Carrie Stewart and Myrtle Creitz, of Mahoning Valley; five brothers, Marlin Frey, and his wife Betty, of Mahoning Valley, Charles Frey of Kunkletown, Donald Frey of Levittown, Norwood Frey, and his wife Joan, of Morrisville, and Kermit Frey of Florida; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Joan Springer; a stepdaughter, Lillie Ann Sherron; and fourbrothers, Harold, Russell, Nevin and Paul Frey.
Service: A Celebration of Life memorial service in his honor will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Church, 184 St. Peters Road, Tamaqua, with the Rev. Virginia M. Heimer officiating. Call 10-11 a.m. in the church. Interment in the parish cemetery. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the church 18252.
The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 27, 2019