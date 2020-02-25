|
|
William E. Seladones
William E. Seladones, 60, of Pitt Street, Tamaqua, died unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at home.
Survived by his wife; Ellie (DeAngelo) Seladones; daughter, Samantha L. Bieber, wife of Lane, of Tamaqua; son, Jeremy Richardson of Minersville; brother, Gary P. Seladones, and his wife Nanette, of Allentown; sister, Beverly A. Mogelnicki, wife of Thomas, of St. Petersburg, FL; grandchildren, whom he adored, Kaydence, Ryker, Oaklynn, who affect-ionately called him pop-pop.
Born in Coal-dale, he was a son of the late Bernard F. and Anna (Morris) Seladones.
Bill worked at Kovatch Mobile Equipment of Nesquehoning for the past six years and previously drove truck, for J.D. Trucking and Frantz Brothers Trucking for many years.
Bill was a longtime active member of the Citizens Fire Company of Tamaqua, having served as past president, secretary and chief engineer.
Bill loved spending time with Ellie, his children, and doting on his grandchildren.
Service: A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at 8 p.m. in the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until time of services. Private interment.
Memorials in his name in care of Ellie for an educational fund to be established for Bill's grandchildren. Ellie Seladones, 106 Pitt St., Tamaqua, PA 18252
Published in Times News on Feb. 25, 2020