Woodrow E. Benson Jr.

Woodrow E. Benson Jr., 70, of West Spruce Street, Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 16, 2019, in his home while in the care of his fam-ily.

He courag-eously battled cancer while caring for his late wife of 38 years, Mary Margaret (Miller) Benson, who passed away on May 26, 2019.

He retired from Kraft Foods, Allentown, after 35 years of services.

Born on Sunday, July 25, 1948, in Noble, IL, he was a son of the late Woodrow E. Benson Sr. and Elizabeth D. (Smith) Benson.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army.

Woody enjoyed fishing, watching his grandchildren, a good meal and conversation with family and friends.

Surviving are son, Joshua M., and his wife, Jeanine, of Tamaqua; three brothers, Frank Smith, Charles Newton and Julian Ray Newton Jr.; eight sisters, Betty Lou Davis, Judy Goodard, Barbara Ann Slackus, Martha Bedwell, Brenda Anderson, Candy Glover, Mary Powell and Margaret Tucker; three beloved grandchildren, Jayden, Juliana and Jacob; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also predeceased by his stepfather, Julian Ray Newton; and three sisters, Linda Newton, Beverly Hoban and Doris Abbott.

Service: Funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday, E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment with military honors, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 5-7 p.m. Friday and 9:15-10 a.m. Saturday. Contributions in his name may be made to the St. Luke's Hospice, 2455 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Woody may be shared at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com. Published in Times News on July 18, 2019