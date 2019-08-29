|
|
Yong Cha Kurak
Yong Cha Kurak, 76, of Jim Thorpe, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at
St. Luke's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coaldale. She was the wife of Thomas A. Kurak. They were married for 48 years this past January.
Born in Pusan, Korea, she was the daughter of the late Soon-Boon Lee and Gui-Bong Jin.
In May 1971, Yong Cha came to the United States after marrying Tom in Korea and settled in Jim Thorpe to raise their daughters and became a U.S. citizen on March 15, 1979.
Th-rough the years Yong Cha was a homemaker, owner and operator of the Mauch Chunk Tavern from 1982 until 1989. She was also employed by Carbon County in various capacities before retiring in 1998.
Yong Cha brightened any room when she entered. She was always the life of the party and well known in Jim Thorpe. Yong Cha loved spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and was known for her Slovak and Korean cuisine. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and fishing with her grandchildren.
In 2008 she was recognized by the Allentown Diocese for her many years of volunteering at St. Joseph's Regional Academy.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas, daughters Kimberly, wife of Robert Sargent, Jim Thorpe, and Andrene, wife of Edward Steckel, Bethlehem; four brothers Seung-Bak, Seung-Dak, Won-Han and Jong-Kook of Seoul, Korea; eight grandchildren, Carter, Olivia, James, Jack, Madison, Jenna, Katarina and Andrew; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by grandson Hunter Kurak Wolfe in 2011.
Services: will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe; followed by Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 526 North St., Jim Thorpe. Viewing 6-8 p.m. Friday and 9-10:30 Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Donations in her memory can be made to , 1525 Valley Center Parkway, Suite 108, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Times News on Aug. 29, 2019