Mrs. Yvonne D.
Snyder
Mrs. Yvonne D. Snyder, 88, of Third Avenue, Lehighton, died peacefully on Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Mahoning Township. She was the wife of Ira J. Snyder, with whom she celeb-rated over 68 years of marr-iage.
She worked as a waitress for the former Terrace Restaurant, Walnutport, and previously was employed in the same capacity at the Blue Ridge Country Club, Palmerton, and as a seamstress for Scotty's Fashions and Pam's Fashions, both of Lehighton.
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Dorothy V. (Campbell) Leikel.
She was a member of the Lehighton Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
A 1949 graduate of Lehighton High School, she enjoyed traveling, camping, painting and arts and crafts.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Ann D., wife of David Wenger of Bethlehem; a son, Fred L., and his wife, Georgette, of Whitehall; six grandchildren, Natalie, Tanya, Jihan, Jessica, Matthew and Abigail; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Elaine Hartman of Lehighton and Renee, wife of Jeff Herman of Jim Thorpe; a brother, Ronald Leikel, and his companion, Betty Krause, of Lehighton; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by sister, Novis DiGilio.
Services: Due to COVID-19 regulations, services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment, Lehighton Cemetery. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in her name may be made to the Lehighton Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, 714 Golf Road, Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on May 1, 2020