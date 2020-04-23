|
RHODES Alan Died peacefully at Pennine Lodge on the 17th April 2020,
aged 94 years.
Alan was the much loved Husband of Sandra, loved Dad of Heather and David, adored Grandad & Great Grandad, much loved Brother in law to many.
He will be sadly missed.
God looked around His garden
and found an empty space
Then He looked down to earth
and saw your tired face.
He put His arms around you
and lifted you to rest,
We know He only takes the best.
Rest easy Alan.
Many thanks to Pennine Lodge
for Alan's care during
his time with you.
All enquiries to
Warburtons Funeralcare
01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on Apr. 23, 2020