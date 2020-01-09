Home

THORNBER Allan Passed peacefully on
27th December 2019,
aged 95 years.
Loving husband of the late Kathleen, beloved father of Shelley, a much loved grandfather and great grandfather and a dear brother to Eunice and Joan.
Will be sorely missed but will always remain in our
hearts forever.
The funeral will be held at
Valley Chapel, Valley Road,
Hebden Bridge on
Friday 10th January at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations may be made in memory of Allan to Overgate Hospice. Enquiries to:
Valley Funeral Service,
Valley Road, Hebden Bridge
01422 842683
Published in Todmorden News on Jan. 9, 2020
