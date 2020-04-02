|
WILSON Andrew On March 27th, 2020 at home. Andrew, aged 44 years, the dearly beloved son of Jim and Maura, dear brother of Gerard and Siobhan, beloved uncle of Ava and Livia and a good friend to many.
A small private family service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, followed by a full memorial service at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Womens Centre c/o
The Williamson Funeral Service, Sowerby Bridge, Tel: 01422 833956 would be appreciated.
Published in Todmorden News on Apr. 2, 2020