Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williamson Funeral Service (Sowerby Bridge)
Beechroyd Chapel of Rest
Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire HX6 2LE
01422 833956
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Wilson

Notice Condolences

Andrew Wilson Notice
WILSON Andrew On March 27th, 2020 at home. Andrew, aged 44 years, the dearly beloved son of Jim and Maura, dear brother of Gerard and Siobhan, beloved uncle of Ava and Livia and a good friend to many.
A small private family service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, followed by a full memorial service at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Womens Centre c/o
The Williamson Funeral Service, Sowerby Bridge, Tel: 01422 833956 would be appreciated.
Published in Todmorden News on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -