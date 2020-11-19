Home

HORSFALL Anne
(nee Heaton) Passed away peacefully
in hospital on 2nd November 2020, aged 83 years.
Anne was the much loved and loving Wife of Leonard, much loved Mum of Christopher and the late Simon also a devoted Grandma and Great-Grandma.
Her funeral service was held
on Tuesday 17th November in
The Old School Chapel, Priestwell.
Any donations gratefully received in her memory will be given to Cancer Research (Todmorden).
All enquiries to Warburtons Funeralcare 01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on Nov. 19, 2020
