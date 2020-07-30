|
|
|
SCOTT Arthur Aged 96 years, passed away peacefully on 23rd July at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
Widower of Ellen and
uncle of Susan, Margaret,
Malcolm and Charles.
The funeral shall take place on Friday 7th August at St. John's in the Wilderness at 10.30am followed by burial at St. Michael's Church, Mytholmroyd at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please
but donations may be made to British Heart Foundation, for which a box will be provided.
For all other enquiries please contact Robertshaw Greenwood.
Tel: 01422 842044
Published in Todmorden News on July 30, 2020