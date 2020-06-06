|
|
|
hughes Audrey Passed away peacefully in Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on 24th May aged 89.
Audrey was a former teacher and choir mistress at Mytholmroyd Methodist Church.
A private funeral will be held on Tuesday 16th June.
The cortege will travel along Caldene Avenue at 10am to allow friends and neighbours to pay
their respects.
Donations can be made directly
to the Alzheimer's Society or Dementia UK in memory of Audrey.
All enquiries to Valley Funeral Service, Valley Road, Hebden Bridge, 01422 842683
Published in Todmorden News on June 6, 2020