Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hebden Bridge Funeral Service
8 Albert Street
Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire HX7 8AH
(01422) 842663
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Locksley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Locksley

Notice Condolences

Audrey Locksley Notice
Locksley Audrey Of Ewood Drive Mytholmroyd, passed away on 29th January
aged 85 years.
A much loved mum of Lizy & Kath.
Funeral service takes place on Monday 17th February at
St Michaels Church,
Mytholmroyd at 11am, followed
by a private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Calderdale Community Foundation or British Bryological Society.
All further enquiries to
Paula Brennan of Hebden Bridge Funeral Service, 01422 842663.
Published in Todmorden News on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -