Locksley Audrey Of Ewood Drive Mytholmroyd, passed away on 29th January
aged 85 years.
A much loved mum of Lizy & Kath.
Funeral service takes place on Monday 17th February at
St Michaels Church,
Mytholmroyd at 11am, followed
by a private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Calderdale Community Foundation or British Bryological Society.
All further enquiries to
Paula Brennan of Hebden Bridge Funeral Service, 01422 842663.
Published in Todmorden News on Feb. 6, 2020