Robertshaw Greenwood
Albert Street
Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire HX7 8AH
01422 842044
Barbara Green Notice
GREEN Barbara Allan Peacefully on Thursday 8th October, aged 93, at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
Much loved wife of the late Deryck and mother of Sarah, Martin, Tim and Ursula, loving grandmother, great grandmother, a good friend to many and a great peace activist.
The funeral service will be held at Park wood Crematorium, at 11.15am on Wednesday 4th November.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made to
The British Red Cross, Amnesty, Christian Aid or Save the Children.
All enquiries to
Robertshaw Greenwood Funeral Directors, Valley Road,
Hebden Bridge, HX7 7BZ
Tel 01422 842044
Published in Todmorden News on Oct. 15, 2020
