|
|
|
LUMB Cedric Died peacefully in Asquith Hall
on 23rd January 2020,
aged 80 years.
Cedric was the much loved and loving Husband of Jacqueline, Brother of the late Trevor also
a much loved Uncle and friend.
His funeral service will be held in
The Old School Chapel,
Priestwell on
Friday 14th February at 12.15pm, followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium
at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired will
be given to St. Mark's Church,
Siddal.
All enquiries to
Warburtons Funeralcare
01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on Feb. 6, 2020