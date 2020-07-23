|
MITCHELL Chris Susan, Tim and family would like to thank relatives, friends, neighbours and fellow singers for the cards, flowers, messages of sympathy and donations to Yorkshire Air Ambulance received following their sad loss.
Grateful thanks to Deacon Bob Stoner for conducting a lovely service/ Special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at Calderdale Royal Hospital for their care and compassion towards Chris and Susan. Thanks to Peter and Suzanne at Warbutons Funeralcare for their caring and professional help.
Published in Todmorden News on July 23, 2020