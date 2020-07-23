Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Mitchell

Notice

Chris Mitchell Notice
MITCHELL Chris Susan, Tim and family would like to thank relatives, friends, neighbours and fellow singers for the cards, flowers, messages of sympathy and donations to Yorkshire Air Ambulance received following their sad loss.
Grateful thanks to Deacon Bob Stoner for conducting a lovely service/ Special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at Calderdale Royal Hospital for their care and compassion towards Chris and Susan. Thanks to Peter and Suzanne at Warbutons Funeralcare for their caring and professional help.
Published in Todmorden News on July 23, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -