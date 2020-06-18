|
FINNEY David Brian Died suddenly at home on 1st June, Brian, aged 90 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Barbara, much loved Dad of Jill and Michael, loving Grandad and
Great Grandad.
A private funeral will take place at The Old School Chapel, Priestwell, Todmorden on Monday 22nd June at 10:30am
The funeral cortège will leave at 11:25am for Burnley Crematorium via the Top Brink Lumbutts. Friends are invited to pay their respects along the route.
Further details are available from Warburtons Funeralcare.
Tel: 01706 813329
Donations in memory of Brian would be appreciated and cheques made payable to Cancer Research UK can be posted directly to Amanda McClernon,
Stoodley Edge South,
Lee Bottom Road, Todmorden, OL14 6HD
or given to any committee member or Brian's family.
Published in Todmorden News on June 18, 2020