Clements Elizabeth (Liz)
(née Marshall) Of Byrom St, Todmorden.
Mum peacefully died on 13th May following a stroke.
A much loved mum to Buddy, Charlotte & Richard, Grandma
to Jim, Ruby & Oscar, Sister to Susan, Aunt to Sarah, Ted & Sid and a friend to many whom she really valued.
Liz's private funeral is on
Tuesday 26th May from 10:45am, the family would appreciate friends to be socially distanced around the Patmos area at approximately 11.30am for Liz's final journey to Burnley Crematorium. Family flowers only but donations to Candlelighters Leeds would be most welcome
Enquiries to Warburtons Funeralcare. 01706 813329
Published in Todmorden News on May 21, 2020