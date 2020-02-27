|
WOODALL Frank Coulson At home on 7th February 2020, aged 75 years.
Beloved Husband of Hilary,
much loved Dad of Robert and David, dearest Dad-in-law to Nici and Grandad to Molly.
All left devastated
and heartbroken.
Forever missed, eternally loved.
His funeral service will be held in The Old School Chapel, Priestwell on Tuesday 3rd March at 12.15pm, followed by committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu if desired will be divided between Calder Valley Search and Rescue and Friends of Towneley Park.
All enquiries to Warburtons Funeralcare, 01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on Feb. 27, 2020