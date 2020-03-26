|
|
|
BROWN Freda
(née Sutcliffe) Died 15th March 2020,
aged 83 years, after a long illness.
Freda was a much loved
mother, wife and sister.
She leaves behind her son Tim, brother Jack, many friends and a host of wonderful memories.
Thanks to Halifax and Huddersfield Hospitals and particularly to Waterside Lodge, also
Warburtons Funeralcare.
Donations, if desired, please send directly to Fauna and Flora International
(www.fauna-flora.org).
All enquiries to
Warburtons Funeralcare
01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on Mar. 26, 2020