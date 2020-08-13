Home

Geoffrey Horsfall Notice
HORSFALL Geoffrey Passed away on 31st July,
aged 89 years.
A loving husband of the late Betty,
dearly loved dad of Susan,
father in law of Paul and a
devoted grandad of Adam.
His funeral service takes place
on Wednesday 19th August at
St James Church, Hebden Bridge at 11.15am followed by
a private committal.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Research UK, a plate will be provided at the service.
All further enquiries to
Paula Brennan of Hebden Bridge Funeral Service 01422 842663
Published in Todmorden News on Aug. 13, 2020
